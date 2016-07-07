Car burglaries increase across Lampasas

Due to a recent string of Car burglaries in Lampasas the Mayor is offering a $500 reward out-of-pocket, to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

The assistant police chief of Lampasas Sammy Bailey said since January, there has been a significant increase in the amount of car burglaries throughout the city.

Securing your car should be automatic but many people fail to do it properly.



“There occurring random hours day night just random hours, we've been receiving calls that are just random they are all over the city” said Assistant Chief Bailey.

She said thieves have stolen wallets, guns, purses and even random items like phone chargers. And, 95 percent of the cars targeted were un-secure, meaning an unlocked door, cracked window, or even an open trunk.

“Secure the vehicles remove the items of value out of the vehicle”, said Assistant Chief Bailey.



Since January there have been around 50 reports of Car burglaries in Lampasas and the Mayor of the City is urging citizens to help put an end to this.



“It's getting out of hand in the last couple weeks it been dozens, with as many burglaries that are happening there's somebody that knows and somebody seen something” said Mayor Toups.



Police have increased patrols throughout Lampasas while focusing on the areas with frequent burglaries but they are encouraging citizens to do their part, by making sure their vehicles are properly secured.

In addition to the mayor offering a $500 hundred dollar reward, the Hill Country area crime-stoppers are also offering a $2,000 dollar reward to anyone with information leading to an arrest.

If you have any information and want to cash in call the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-866-756-8477.

