Officials: Light fireworks away from tall grass on Fourth of July

Hot weather, overgrown shrubs, and tall grass -- it's the perfect combination for wildfires.

A small fire in those shrubs and tall grass can spread into a wildfire in less than an hour, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

"We have real good conditions for wildfires. If the wind picks up, any fire is my concern," Bell County Fire Marshal Steve Casey said.

That's why officials are warning people to light their fireworks in a safe place this Fourth of July.

"Please follow and read the instructions, the warning labels on these fireworks, 'cause they'll tell you if they're aerials and if they'll go up in sky. They have that potential to go into the tall grass," Texas A&M Forest Service Wildland Urban Interface Specialist Kristen Newman said.

Instead, Newman recommends lighting fireworks up in the street or a parking lot.

"Try to stay away from [a] situation where [you] have tall grass. If it's mowed grass or shorter, most likely you'll be able to get that fire before it even really takes off," she said.

