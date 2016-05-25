Four people escape after two-story house catches fire

A family of four are safe after their house caught on fire earlier today.

It happened just before 3:30 this morning in the 9100 block of Sage Court Loop in Temple.

Firefighters from Belton, Troy and Temple responded to help battle the blaze.

The two story home suffered fire damage to the attic and second floor along with water and smoke damage on the first floor.

Neighbors on the block say they were happy to see the family and their pets make it out safe. However, because of strong winds, they were worried the fire would spread to other homes nearby.

It took firefighters less than one hour to gain control of the fire.

Investigators say the cause is still unknown and this incident remains under investigation.

Brittney Verner contributed to this story.

