WACO Waco FD investigates suspicious house fire

The Waco Fire Marshal is investigating after a home suspiciously caught fire early Thursday morning.



The fire happened at a home in the 700 block of N. 35th about 1:30 a.m. Fire crews say the home was fully engulfed when they arrived.



They believe the fire started in the front of the home.



Fire crews checked the home multiple times for people after a neighbor reported hearing a high pitched sound, but they found no one in the home. Officials believe an exploding paint can may have been the loud sound.



Waco PD says they found a truck on fire about a block away from the home. At this time, it's unclear which fire started first.



Arson could be to blame, but the fire marshal has yet to make that call.