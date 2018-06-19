Two Twin Peaks lawyers named Lawyers of the Year by Texas Criminal Lawyers Association

Two lawyers will be honored as Lawyers of the Year by the Texas Criminal Lawyers Association for their work in Twin Peaks litigation at the group's yearly meeting.

The group will meet for the 31st annual Rusty Duncan Advanced Criminal Law Course in San Antonio, which is attended by more than 800 criminal defense lawyers in the Southwest.

On Thursday. F. Clinton Broden and Casie L. Gotro will receive their awards for the Percy Foreman Lawyers of the Year.

Gotro, from Houston, represented Christopher Jacob Carrizal, the president of the Dallas chapter of the Bandidos. She is the only defense attorney to take a Twin Peaks case to trial. Carrizal's five-week long trial was declared a mistrial after the jury remained deadlocked on all three counts against him. Gotro took the case pro bono and worked unpaid for six weeks.

During his work, Dallas-based Broden over overturned two gag orders, initiated a court of inquiry and recused two different district judges. He represented Matthew Clendennen, who was scheduled for the second Twin Peaks trial. Clendennen's case was later dismissed in April.

The two will take place at the Hyatt Regency Riverwalk from June 21 to 23.

