Attorney for biker on trial withdraws from case

The defense attorney for Twin Peaks biker Jacob Carrizal will not represent him in the upcoming retrial.

Judge Matt Johnson held a hearing in the 54th District Court Thursday afternoon to hear the motion to withdraw from Carrizal's attorney, Casie Gotro.

Johnson granted Gotro's motion and relieved her of all her duties related to the case.

Gotro said in court she would help Carrizal's future counsel with anything they may need leading up to the next trial.

Carrizal's first trial ended in a mistrial in November after a jury couldn't reach a verdict.

