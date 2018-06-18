Baylor football single game tickets on sale

Single-game tickets and #BThere mini-packs for the first four home games of the 2018 Baylor football season are now available to the general public through the Baylor Athletics Ticket Office.

Tickets are available for home dates with Abilene Christian, Duke, Kansas and Kansas State.

The only method at this time for fans to acquire seats for the Oklahoma State and TCU games is by making a Bear Foundation donation and purchasing season tickets or through a #BThere Mini-pack. #BThere mini-packs allow fans to choose two of the first four games (ACU, Duke, KU and K-State) plus one of the final two 2018 home games (Oklahoma State and TCU).

Tickets for Baylor's matchup with Texas Tech in the annual Texas Farm Bureau Insurance Shootout at AT&T Stadium on November 24 are also available for purchase.

Away game tickets are also still available through the ticket office until June 29.

Touchdown Alley will get an exciting update this season with a newly designed and aesthetically defined space, live college football games on GoVision, photo opportunities, inflatable games, face painting, Baylor IMG partner activations, food trucks and more.

Additionally, the H-E-B Tailgate Village will return to the east side of McLane Stadium located off the south plaza with free activities and games for fans of all ages.

Fans can once again purchase unique experiences throughout the season to enhance their visit to McLane Stadium. Experiences are available for purchase at BaylorBears.com/Upgrades beginning Monday morning the week of each home game.

Experiences include Friday night locker room tours, pregame sideline passes, pregame tunnel passes to watch the Bears take the field from behind the scenes and Baylor radio booth access for one quarter.

Game promotions for the 2018 season include:

Baylor vs. Abilene Christian – Season Opener (Sept. 1; 7p.m.), Presented by Extraco Banks

Groups and Promotions: Kids Day [Promo Code: KIDS – Includes one adult ticket, one youth ticket and drawstring backpack for $65 (reserved bench back seating) or $50 (reserved bench seating)]

Baylor vs. Duke – Salute to Heroes (Sept. 15; 2:30 p.m.), Presented by Premier ER

Groups and Promotions: First Responders, Military and Veterans; United Way Day; Baylor Faculty and Staff Day

Halftime: Baylor Spirit Squads Community Day

Baylor vs. Kansas – Bear Foundation Appreciation Day (Sept. 22; TBA)

Groups and Promotions: Golden Wave Marching Band Alumni Day

Baylor vs. K-State – Breast Cancer Awareness (Oct. 6; TBA), Presented by H-E-B

Groups and Promotions: Breast Cancer Survivors Recognition; FCA Day; Faith and Family Day

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State – Homecoming and #StripeMcLane (Nov. 3; TBA), Presented by Texas Farm Bureau Insurance

Groups and Promotions: #StripeMcLane – fans will wear green or gold based on their section to stripe the stadium (official game day t-shirt and stadium diagram coming soon); Baylor 2018 Homecoming Queen and Court Announced

Baylor vs. TCU – Celebrating Champions for Life Day (Nov. 17; TBA), Presented by TFNB Your Bank for Life

Groups and Promotions: Senior Day Recognition