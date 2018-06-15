Belton Fire Department distributes fans to help citizens stay cool this summer

The Belton Fire Department is distributing free fans to help the people of Belton stay cool and healthy this summer.

The focus is mainly on the elderly, but anyone in need of a fan during these hot summer months can come get one as long as supplies last.

The fans are being passed out at both stations. You just have to show proof of residency within the city limits of Belton.

"It's not just about driving around in fire trucks and ambulances, anything else we can do to help people that's what we're here for. And if we can help somebody stay cool by just giving them a fan, then we've done what we're supposed to do," Belton Fire Chief Bruce Pritchard said.

The Belton Fire Department is also taking donations of fans so they can serve more people in need.

