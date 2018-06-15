Home healthcare nurse arrested after police say she admitted to theft

A woman was arrested by the Robinson Police Department for theft over $2,500, under $30,000 on June 11.

According to the affidavit, on May 9 Officer Nice was dispatched to the victim’s home to meet with a complaint about a theft.

The victim said Magic Macias, 32, is a home healthcare nurse and believed she stole her wedding ring valued at $5,000.

Officer Nice called Macias and she admitted to stealing, and later pawning, three rings from the victim, according to the affidavit.

On June 11, Macias came to the police station and spoke to Sergeant Richardson and again admitted to pawning the rings.

Macias was arrested and bonded out of McLennan County Jail.

