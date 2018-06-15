DPS: Trooper deploys Taser on suspect rushing him with knife

The trooper was able to use a Taser on the suspect and bring him into custody. (Source: KXXV)

The Texas Department of Public Safety said that a trooper used a Taser on a suspect who rushed him with a knife near 17th St. and James St. in Waco on Friday afternoon.

DPS said that troopers received a call around 2:50 p.m. about a possible runaway in the area. When a trooper attempted to make contact with the possible runaway, the male suspect with the female runaway rushed at him with a knife.

The trooper was able to use a Taser on the suspect and bring him into custody. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon against a public officer.

DPS also said the trooper is okay.

The suspect has been identified as Robert Edwards, 18, of Waco.

