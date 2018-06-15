Former Belton ISD substitute teacher arrested after police say she had inappropriate contact with teen via Snapchat

A woman who was a substitute teacher at Belton ISD was arrested after police said she had inappropriate contact with a 15-year-old boy through the app Snapchat.

Belton police said that Rachele Patino, 39, turned herself into the Bell County Jail for online solicitation of a minor.

Patino's last day as a substitute for Belton ISD was in February.

The school district released a statement:

The safety and well being of Belton ISD students is a high priority. Upon learning of accusations of inappropriate behavior by substitute Rachele Patino, reports were made with the Belton Police Department, as well as Child Protective Services, and she was immediately removed from the District’s substitute list.

She remains in the Bell County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.