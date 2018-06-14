Elliott focuses on leadership as Cowboys close camp

The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up their mandatory minicamp today, but not before their star running back had a chance to speak.

Ezekiel Elliott had been absent from media sessions all week, but decided today he would speak about what he's most focused on this off-season. Leadership. Even if it doesn't come naturally.

"It's tough for me to be a vocal leader," said the third year pro, "I like to go out there and work. It takes more effort. . . so that's something I have to work on."

With the retirement of tight end Jason Witten, the Cowboys offense will need all the leadership it can get. Head coach Jason Garrett says number 21 is just the man for the job.

"He loves to play football. You see that every day in how he practices and goes about his business. He's grown in different ways."

The Cowboys will come together again as a team for training camp in Oxnard, California. First practice is scheduled for July 26.

