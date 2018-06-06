Central Texas city releases 300 catfish for Free Fishing Day

Saturday was Free Fishing Day in Texas.

People were allowed to fish on any public body of water without a fishing license.

So, people of all ages started bright and early this morning in Lampasas.

The city released 300 catfish at W. M. Brook Park in preparation for the free fishing day.

"It helps everyone to keep them occupied and busy to do something blessing and good instead of doing something, you know, getting in trouble. We need more stuff like this. They really need to do this more,” Joe Velasquez said.

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, bag and size limits were still enforced.

