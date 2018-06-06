Vehicle fleeing from immigration checkpoint nearly hits Border Patrol Agent

A 23-year-old man fled from the Federal Route 15 Immigration Checkpoint, struck a U.S. Border Patrol vehicle and nearly ran over an agent.

The U.S. Border Control said that early on June 4, a Ford Fusion with three occupants approached the immigration checkpoint but sped away before agents could conduct an immigration inspection.

Agents pursued the vehicle for several miles until the driver came to a stop and one subject fled on foot. The vehicle continued north a few more miles and stopped again.

As agents approached the vehicle on foot, the driver sped away, nearly hitting an agent who was able to jump out of the way.

The driver fled again and stopped for the third time. As agents approached, the driver attempted to speed away once more, this time striking a U.S Border Patrol Vehicle.

The agents then arrested the driver.

After securing the two occupants, agents searched the vehicle and found 30 grams of methamphetamine valued around $2,500.

The driver was charged with assault on a federal agent, possession of a controlled substance, and high-speed flight from an immigration checkpoint. A 27-year-old female passenger was released and the third subject has not been found.

