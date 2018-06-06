It's a bird, it's a plane...it's a space balloon in Central Texas?

The balloon is conducting research on "selected galaxy clusters to study properties of dark energy and dark matter." (Source: KXXV Viewer)

Did you see a white balloon in the sky today?

According to the Bosque County Emergency Management, the balloon is actually a NASA SuperBIT balloon. The balloon is conducting research on "selected galaxy clusters to study properties of dark energy and dark matter."

The balloon was launched in Palestine, the location of the NASA Columbia Scientific Balloon Facility.

You can track where it is here.

