Harker Heights hosts annual golf tournament

Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce is hosting their 24th Annual Golf Tournament on June 22.

The funds raised at the event will go towards programs and events for the Harker Heights community. The fundraiser also helps their scholarship program.

The tournament is open to the public and business community.

It will be held at the Stonetree Golf Club from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 22.

