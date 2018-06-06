Killeen hospitals celebrate National Cancer Survivors Day

Sunday, June 3 marked National Cancer Survivors Day, but many in Central Texans held celebrations on Monday.

Baylor Scott & White Cancer Center, Metroplex Hospital and Darnall Army Medical Center joined in on the celebration at the Baylor Scott & White Cancer Center in Killeen.

Doctor Derrick Nguyen from the Baylor Scott & White Killeen Cancer Center says that the day is not just about the patients, but about family and friends; celebrating all aspects of the cancer journey.

Doctors, patients, and even the City of Killeen Mayor, Jose Segarra joined in on the festivities. The City of Killeen also delivered a proclamation declaring Cancer Survivors Day in Killeen.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All Rights Reserved.