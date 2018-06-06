CTX teachers participate in Project Wet Workshop to learn importance of water in environment

Teachers from all over Central Texas gathered for the Project Wet Workshop at the Waco Wetlands.

The free workshop provided a water resource education curriculum guide that teaches about the importance that water has on our environment.

Teachers participated in both indoor and outdoor activities that focused on water. The curriculum is free to all who participated and was taught with help from the Baylor University Center for Reservoir and Aquatics Systems Research, who assists the Lake Waco Wetlands with a variety of programs throughout the year.

The workshop also provided teachers the opportunity to earn continuing education credits, which help keep teacher certifications up to date.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.