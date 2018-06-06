CTX teachers participate in Project Wet Workshop to learn import - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

CTX teachers participate in Project Wet Workshop to learn importance of water in environment

By Douglas Galler, Photographer
Connect
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Teachers from all over Central Texas gathered for the Project Wet Workshop at the Waco Wetlands.

The free workshop provided a water resource education curriculum guide that teaches about the importance that water has on our environment.

Teachers participated in both indoor and outdoor activities that focused on water. The curriculum is free to all who participated and was taught with help from the Baylor University Center for Reservoir and Aquatics Systems Research, who assists the Lake Waco Wetlands with a variety of programs throughout the year.

The workshop also provided teachers the opportunity to earn continuing education credits, which help keep teacher certifications up to date.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • CTX teachers participate in Project Wet Workshop to learn importance of water in environmentMore>>

  • Education

    Education

    (Source: Pexel)(Source: Pexel)

  • NewsMore>>

  • 'Ramadan Mubarak': Trump hosts first iftar dinner

    'Ramadan Mubarak': Trump hosts first iftar dinner

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 1:50 PM EDT2018-06-06 17:50:29 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 4:32 AM EDT2018-06-07 08:32:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump arrives for a bill signing ceremony for the "VA Mission Act" in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Washington. The bill will expand private care for veterans as an alternative t...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump arrives for a bill signing ceremony for the "VA Mission Act" in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Washington. The bill will expand private care for veterans as an alternative t...
    President Donald Trump to host his first White House dinner marking Islam's holy month of Ramadan.More >>
    President Donald Trump to host his first White House dinner marking Islam's holy month of Ramadan.More >>

  • Dynasty's doorstep: Durant, Warriors take 3-0 lead in Finals

    Dynasty's doorstep: Durant, Warriors take 3-0 lead in Finals

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 11:50 PM EDT2018-06-07 03:50:39 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 4:32 AM EDT2018-06-07 08:32:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers' George Hill during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers' George Hill during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Cleveland.

    The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

    More >>

    The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

    More >>

  • Red Schoendienst dies at 95, was oldest living Hall of Famer

    Red Schoendienst dies at 95, was oldest living Hall of Famer

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 9:23 PM EDT2018-06-07 01:23:48 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 3:52 AM EDT2018-06-07 07:52:08 GMT
    Red Schoendienst, manager of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, died Wednesday at age 95. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)Red Schoendienst, manager of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, died Wednesday at age 95. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

    Red Schoendienst, a Hall of Fame second baseman who managed the St. Louis Cardinals to two pennants and a World Series championship in the 1960s, has died at 95.

    More >>

    Red Schoendienst, a Hall of Fame second baseman who managed the St. Louis Cardinals to two pennants and a World Series championship in the 1960s, has died at 95.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly