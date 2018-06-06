Abbott falls short in UIL state baseball semifinals

The Abbott Panthers' journey to a second consecutive state title began at the UIL State Baseball Tournament, as the Panthers faced Fayetteville in the semifinals Wednesday morning.

After trailing 2-0 in the second, a 2-out rally began as the Panthers plated 3 runs in the bottom of the third to take their first lead of the game.

Fayetteville tied things up in the third, on an error by Abbott. In the fourth, they had an explosive 4 run inning, giving them the 4 run lead, but the Panthers fired back and tied things up scoring 4 of their own in the fourth.

An RBI double gave the Lions back the lead, and the scoring would continue for Fayetteville.

Abbott falls short in the Class 1A state semifinals.

Fayetteville advances, as they top Abbott 11-7.

