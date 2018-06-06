Police investigating two overnight shootings, unknown if they are related

The Temple Police Department said they are investigating two shootings that happened early Wednesday morning.

Police said they received a call about 1:20 a.m. about a shooting in the 1400 block of S. 4th St. The victim told police that he had been shot in his forearm while he was attempting to buy marijuana.

The victim said he got into the vehicle with a man that he knew, but there was another unknown man in the vehicle. The unknown man pulled out a handgun and demanded money. As the victim attempted to leave the vehicle, the unknown man shot him.

An hour after this incident, Temple police responded to the intersection of W. FM 93 and FM 439 in Bell County. A Bell County Sheriff's Deputy had pulled over a vehicle for speeding, and the driver told the deputy he was speeding to get his family member to the hospital after he was shot in the head.

The deputy called EMS, who brought the 18-year-old gunshot victim to the hospital.

Temple police said they do not know if the cases are related at this time.

If you have any information about these shootings, call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS.

