Man found dead in vehicle outside Walgreens identified by police - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Man found dead in vehicle outside Walgreens identified by police

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The body was found on Tuesday morning (Source: KXXV) The body was found on Tuesday morning (Source: KXXV)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Waco police have identified the man who was found dead in a vehicle parked in a Walgreens parking lot on Tuesday.

Police identified the man as 37-year-old Adam Blake Therrell, of Woodway.

Therrell was found at the Walgreens on Bosque Boulevard and New Road around 5:54 a.m.

When officers arrived, the car was locked. Police said they believe the person may have been dead for a few hours.

The man's body has been sent for an autopsy. Police said there were no obvious signs of foul play. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • 'Ramadan Mubarak': Trump hosts first iftar dinner

    'Ramadan Mubarak': Trump hosts first iftar dinner

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 1:50 PM EDT2018-06-06 17:50:29 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 4:32 AM EDT2018-06-07 08:32:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump arrives for a bill signing ceremony for the "VA Mission Act" in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Washington. The bill will expand private care for veterans as an alternative t...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump arrives for a bill signing ceremony for the "VA Mission Act" in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Washington. The bill will expand private care for veterans as an alternative t...
    President Donald Trump to host his first White House dinner marking Islam's holy month of Ramadan.More >>
    President Donald Trump to host his first White House dinner marking Islam's holy month of Ramadan.More >>

  • Dynasty's doorstep: Durant, Warriors take 3-0 lead in Finals

    Dynasty's doorstep: Durant, Warriors take 3-0 lead in Finals

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 11:50 PM EDT2018-06-07 03:50:39 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 4:32 AM EDT2018-06-07 08:32:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers' George Hill during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers' George Hill during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Cleveland.

    The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

    More >>

    The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

    More >>

  • Red Schoendienst dies at 95, was oldest living Hall of Famer

    Red Schoendienst dies at 95, was oldest living Hall of Famer

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 9:23 PM EDT2018-06-07 01:23:48 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 3:52 AM EDT2018-06-07 07:52:08 GMT
    Red Schoendienst, manager of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, died Wednesday at age 95. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)Red Schoendienst, manager of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, died Wednesday at age 95. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

    Red Schoendienst, a Hall of Fame second baseman who managed the St. Louis Cardinals to two pennants and a World Series championship in the 1960s, has died at 95.

    More >>

    Red Schoendienst, a Hall of Fame second baseman who managed the St. Louis Cardinals to two pennants and a World Series championship in the 1960s, has died at 95.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly