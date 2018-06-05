Man found dead in vehicle outside Walgreens identified by police

The body was found on Tuesday morning (Source: KXXV)

Waco police have identified the man who was found dead in a vehicle parked in a Walgreens parking lot on Tuesday.

Police identified the man as 37-year-old Adam Blake Therrell, of Woodway.

Therrell was found at the Walgreens on Bosque Boulevard and New Road around 5:54 a.m.

When officers arrived, the car was locked. Police said they believe the person may have been dead for a few hours.

The man's body has been sent for an autopsy. Police said there were no obvious signs of foul play.

