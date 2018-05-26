Aggie Season Ends With 5-3 Loss in Super Regional Finale

The 2018 Texas A&M softball season came to an end Saturday night as the second-seeded Florida Gators defeated the Aggies in walk-off fashion, 5-3, at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

The Aggies finish the season with a 44-18 record.

Trailing 2-0 heading to the sixth, the Aggies cut into the lead as Tori Vidales scored on a wild pitch. In the seventh, Texas A&M mustered a two-out rally as Sarah Hudek singled to right before Vidales gave the Aggies the lead with a two-run shot to center, her 14th of the season.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Gators (55-9) were down to their last strike with runners on first and second as Jordan Matthews ended the game with a three-run homer.

Trinity Harrington suffered the loss, giving up four runs on six hits in 4.2 innings. Payton McBride threw two innings of relief, allowing two hits and one run with a strikeout.

KEY INNINGS

B4 | The Gators drew first blood as Hannah Adams singled home Jordan Matthews. UF 1, A&M 0

B5 | Florida added to its lead with a two-out RBI single from Janell Wheaton, plating Amanda Lorenz. UF 2, A&M 0

T6 | The Aggies loaded with bases with nobody out, before Florida went to the bullpen to bring in Aleshia Ocasio. Tori Vidales scored the first Aggie run as she touched home on a wild pitch. UF 2, A&M 1

T7 | Sarah Hudek started the two-out rally with a single to right before Tori Vidales blasted her 14th homer of the season to give the Aggies the lead. A&M 3, UF 2

B7 | Jordan Matthews ended the game with a walk-off three-run homer. UF 5, A&M 3

Top Offensive Players:

Sarah Hudek | 3-for-4, R

Tori Vidales | 2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R

Pitching Breakdown:

Trinity Harrington | L, 4.2 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 4 BB, SO

Payton McBride | 2.0 IP, 2 H, ER, BB, SO

WHAT THEY SAID

Texas A&M Head Coach Jo Evans

On tonight’s game…

“I thought we played really well today. I am really proud of our kids in how we came out. Defensively, we were outstanding. They put some pressure on us early and we rose to the occasion every time. I was really proud of how we composed we were out there giving us a chance to win a ballgame in the end. Tori was being Tori today. I was really proud of her and our senior class. I thought we came to play all weekend. I am proud of how hard we fought.”