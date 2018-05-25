National Weather Service releases information of Richland Springs storm

National Weather Service releases information of Richland Spring - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

SAN SABA COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

Residents of San Saba County are cleaning up after storms caused damage throughout the city. 

Storm damage reports have come in from the National Weather Service, such as uprooted trees and downed power lines. 

The San Saba Sheriff's Office posted on social media that residents were in need of water and help cleaning up. 

Richland Springs Fire Chief Matt Robbins said that there was a lot of property damage.

As of 10:30 a.m., the power and water in the area had been fully restored, but residents are under a boil water notice. 

Robbins said there were no injuries reported and that the National Weather Service was still working to determine if a tornado touched down in the area. Just after 3 p.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service said in their preliminary report that there were peak winds reaching up to 85 miles per hour and softball size hail, but no tornado. There were several wind and hail damaged vehicles and homes, as well as dead livestock. 

Anyone interested in helping or donating water is asked to go to the Richland Springs Fire Station. 

