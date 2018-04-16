Texas A&M Women's Basketball Adds JuCo Guard Shambria Washington - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Texas A&M Women's Basketball Adds JuCo Guard Shambria Washington

COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

Texas A&M women’s basketball announced the signing of junior college guard Shambria Washington (Ocala, Fla./College of Central Florida) to a National Letter of Intent on Monday. Washington will enroll at Texas A&M in time for the 2018-19 season, and be eligible to compete as a junior.

“Shambria is going to give us versatility at the point guard position,” said Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair. “She is a pass-first point guard, who can also score. She is very much a leader, she is very quick, and she is going to add to what Chennedy Carter can do. We are very excited to add Shambria to our program.”

At the College of Central Florida, Washington earned First Team All-Mid-Florida Conference honors in 2017-18, averaging 13.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game. She had five 20+ point games in 2017-18, including career-highs of 27 points on Nov. 3 against East Georgia State and again on Nov. 14 against Palm Beach State. On Jan. 27 against Florida State College of Jacksonville, the 5-7 point guard came a rebound short of a triple double, recording 10 points, nine rebounds and a career-high 10 assists.

As a freshman in 2016-17, she averaged 15.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Patriots, scoring 20+ points five times and reaching double digits in points 15 times in 18 games.

She scored 1,966 points as a prep player at Trinity Catholic High School in Ocala, earning all-state honors three times. She averaged 23.9 points per game in her final prep season, along with 4.2 steals and three assists, to earn Ocala County Player of the Year honors. She helped Trinity Catholic to four playoff appearances, including trips to the state quarterfinals in her sophomore and junior seasons.                                                                                                                                              

Washington is the 11th junior college player to join the Aggies since Gary Blair was named head coach in 2003, a group that includes 2011 Final Four MOP Danielle Adams, first team all-conference selection Tanisha Smith and Achiri Ade, who ranks fifth at Texas A&M in career rebounding average.

