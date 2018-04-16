Social media messages used to implicate Waco man in aggravated s - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Social media messages used to implicate Waco man in aggravated sexual assault

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Edward Green (Source: McLennan County Jail) Edward Green (Source: McLennan County Jail)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

A Waco man has been arrested for an aggravated sexual assault that happened last summer. 

Police said 28-year-old Edward Green sent explicit sexual messages to the victim, who repeatedly rejected the man before the incident.

On June 18, 2017, Green went to the victim's apartment, who could not see him outside due to an issue with her door. When she opened the door, Green entered her apartment and refused to leave. He forced her into the bedroom where he sexually assaulted her, police said. 

During the incident, Green's handgun fell off his waistband and onto the bed, but the victim said he never pointed the gun at her. 

When the sexual assault was over, the vicitm said Green began to "trip out." He repeatedly asked her if she was going to call the police while he kept one hand on his gun, the victim reported. 

The victim told Green she would not call the police, but when she did, police said Green told them the incident was consensual. He told officers the victim said it was assault because he did not buy certain items for her. 

Police read through the Facebook messages between the two and determined the incident was not consensual. A warrant for Green's arrest was issued and he was booked into the McLennan County Jail on April 13, 2018.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • The Latest: Michael Cohen represented Sean Hannity

    The Latest: Michael Cohen represented Sean Hannity

    Monday, April 16 2018 10:58 AM EDT2018-04-16 14:58:50 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 3:33 PM EDT2018-04-16 19:33:53 GMT
    (AP Photo). This combination photo shows, from left, President Donald Trump, attorney Michael Cohen and adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Cohen has been ordered to appear in federal court in New York, Monday, April 16, 2018, for arguments over last w...(AP Photo). This combination photo shows, from left, President Donald Trump, attorney Michael Cohen and adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Cohen has been ordered to appear in federal court in New York, Monday, April 16, 2018, for arguments over last w...
    Lawyers for President Donald Trump's personal attorney say investigators "took everything" during raids last week on his residence and office.More >>
    Lawyers for President Donald Trump's personal attorney say investigators "took everything" during raids last week on his residence and office.More >>

  • Allegiant Air under fire after '60 Minutes' safety report

    Allegiant Air under fire after '60 Minutes' safety report

    Monday, April 16 2018 7:18 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:18:44 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 3:29 PM EDT2018-04-16 19:29:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Becker, File). File - In this May 9, 2013, file photo, two Allegiant Air jets taxi at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. Shares of Allegiant Air’s parent company are tumbling in Monday, April 16, 2018, premarket trading follow...(AP Photo/David Becker, File). File - In this May 9, 2013, file photo, two Allegiant Air jets taxi at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. Shares of Allegiant Air’s parent company are tumbling in Monday, April 16, 2018, premarket trading follow...

    Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.

    More >>

    Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.

    More >>

  • Question of sales tax on online purchases goes to high court

    Question of sales tax on online purchases goes to high court

    Monday, April 16 2018 1:48 AM EDT2018-04-16 05:48:19 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 3:29 PM EDT2018-04-16 19:29:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jessica Gresko). In this April 13, 2018, photo, packages from Internet retailers are delivered with the U.S. Mail in a apartment building mail room in Washington. Clicking "checkout" on an online purchase could cost more after a Supreme Court...(AP Photo/Jessica Gresko). In this April 13, 2018, photo, packages from Internet retailers are delivered with the U.S. Mail in a apartment building mail room in Washington. Clicking "checkout" on an online purchase could cost more after a Supreme Court...

    A case before the Supreme Court could change the longstanding rule that businesses shipping merchandise to a state where it doesn't have a physical presence doesn't have to collect the state's sales tax.

    More >>

    A case before the Supreme Court could change the longstanding rule that businesses shipping merchandise to a state where it doesn't have a physical presence doesn't have to collect the state's sales tax.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly