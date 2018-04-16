Social media messages used to implicate Waco man in aggravated sexual assault

A Waco man has been arrested for an aggravated sexual assault that happened last summer.

Police said 28-year-old Edward Green sent explicit sexual messages to the victim, who repeatedly rejected the man before the incident.

On June 18, 2017, Green went to the victim's apartment, who could not see him outside due to an issue with her door. When she opened the door, Green entered her apartment and refused to leave. He forced her into the bedroom where he sexually assaulted her, police said.

During the incident, Green's handgun fell off his waistband and onto the bed, but the victim said he never pointed the gun at her.

When the sexual assault was over, the vicitm said Green began to "trip out." He repeatedly asked her if she was going to call the police while he kept one hand on his gun, the victim reported.

The victim told Green she would not call the police, but when she did, police said Green told them the incident was consensual. He told officers the victim said it was assault because he did not buy certain items for her.

Police read through the Facebook messages between the two and determined the incident was not consensual. A warrant for Green's arrest was issued and he was booked into the McLennan County Jail on April 13, 2018.

