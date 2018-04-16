Central Texas Airshow is coming to the Temple airport

The Central Texas Airshow will be returning to the Temple Texas Airport this spring from May 4 through 6.

The airshow promises an exciting family-friendly show that will take you on a journey to view aircraft from the past, present and future.

The show will feature the Marine Harrier, a Pearl Harbor re-enactment by Tora, Tora, Tora, Kyle Franklin's comedy act, Dan Buchanan Airshow and Devil Dog B-25.

The schedule includes:

Friday, May 4:

4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. - Static display

6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. - Aerobatic display

Fireworks



Saturday and Sunday, May 5 and 6:

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. - Static display

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. - Aerobatic display

General tickets are $20. Active and retired military members will be given half price at the gate, for $10. Children's tickets are $5 and those 6 and under are free.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.