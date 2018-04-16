Central Texas Airshow is coming to the Temple airport - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Central Texas Airshow is coming to the Temple airport

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: City of Temple) (Source: City of Temple)
TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

The Central Texas Airshow will be returning to the Temple Texas Airport this spring from May 4 through 6. 

The airshow promises an exciting family-friendly show that will take you on a journey to view aircraft from the past, present and future. 

The show will feature the Marine Harrier, a Pearl Harbor re-enactment by Tora, Tora, Tora, Kyle Franklin's comedy act, Dan Buchanan Airshow and Devil Dog B-25.

The schedule includes: 

Friday, May 4:
4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. - Static display
6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. - Aerobatic display
Fireworks

Saturday and Sunday, May 5 and 6:
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. - Static display
1 p.m. to 5 p.m. - Aerobatic display

General tickets are $20. Active and retired military members will be given half price at the gate, for $10. Children's tickets are $5 and those 6 and under are free.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Allegiant Air under fire after '60 Minutes' safety report

    Allegiant Air under fire after '60 Minutes' safety report

    Monday, April 16 2018 7:18 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:18:44 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 3:29 PM EDT2018-04-16 19:29:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Becker, File). File - In this May 9, 2013, file photo, two Allegiant Air jets taxi at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. Shares of Allegiant Air’s parent company are tumbling in Monday, April 16, 2018, premarket trading follow...(AP Photo/David Becker, File). File - In this May 9, 2013, file photo, two Allegiant Air jets taxi at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. Shares of Allegiant Air’s parent company are tumbling in Monday, April 16, 2018, premarket trading follow...

    Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.

    More >>

    Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.

    More >>

  • Question of sales tax on online purchases goes to high court

    Question of sales tax on online purchases goes to high court

    Monday, April 16 2018 1:48 AM EDT2018-04-16 05:48:19 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 3:29 PM EDT2018-04-16 19:29:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jessica Gresko). In this April 13, 2018, photo, packages from Internet retailers are delivered with the U.S. Mail in a apartment building mail room in Washington. Clicking "checkout" on an online purchase could cost more after a Supreme Court...(AP Photo/Jessica Gresko). In this April 13, 2018, photo, packages from Internet retailers are delivered with the U.S. Mail in a apartment building mail room in Washington. Clicking "checkout" on an online purchase could cost more after a Supreme Court...

    A case before the Supreme Court could change the longstanding rule that businesses shipping merchandise to a state where it doesn't have a physical presence doesn't have to collect the state's sales tax.

    More >>

    A case before the Supreme Court could change the longstanding rule that businesses shipping merchandise to a state where it doesn't have a physical presence doesn't have to collect the state's sales tax.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Michael Cohen represented Sean Hannity

    The Latest: Michael Cohen represented Sean Hannity

    Monday, April 16 2018 10:58 AM EDT2018-04-16 14:58:50 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 3:28 PM EDT2018-04-16 19:28:50 GMT
    (AP Photo). This combination photo shows, from left, President Donald Trump, attorney Michael Cohen and adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Cohen has been ordered to appear in federal court in New York, Monday, April 16, 2018, for arguments over last w...(AP Photo). This combination photo shows, from left, President Donald Trump, attorney Michael Cohen and adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Cohen has been ordered to appear in federal court in New York, Monday, April 16, 2018, for arguments over last w...
    Lawyers for President Donald Trump's personal attorney say investigators "took everything" during raids last week on his residence and office.More >>
    Lawyers for President Donald Trump's personal attorney say investigators "took everything" during raids last week on his residence and office.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly