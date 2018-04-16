City of Waco declares April 16 as Reicher Robotics Day

April 16 is now Reicher Robotics Day in Waco. (Source: KXXV)

The City of Waco issued a proclamation declaring April 16, 2018, as Reicher Robotics Day as Reicher Catholic students prepare to compete in the first world robotic’s competition this week.

The school is also planning to host a send-off for students at the end of the school day on a Monday.

The team is expected to compete against 128 teams from more than 20 countries in Houston.

