Campus police documents crazy encounters with residents on Twitter

In case you were wondering what sort of encounters campus police officers have with students and residents...here's an account for you.
Texas A&M Police have an active Twitter account, where they document their dispatches, arrests and announcements. The account boasts over 34.3K followers. Probably because of content like this:
4/8-Public Intoxication (S. College Ave.): PD saw a person climbing out of a storm drain who was soaking wet. Told PD he had been at Northgate and had "probably a little too much" to drink. Arrested & taken to jail.— Texas A&M Police (@TAMUPolice) April 15, 2018
Or perhaps this:
4/8-Public Intoxication (Northside Garage): PD found a person passed out in the back seat of a car with legs hanging out the door. Person was released to a sober relative.— Texas A&M Police (@TAMUPolice) April 15, 2018
Or maybe this:
4/8-Public Intoxication (Northside Garage): PD responded to someone yelling loudly and jumping into other's cars. When found, he was asked how much he had drank. He replied, "A little bit." When asked how much a little bit was and he said, "Just besides enough."— Texas A&M Police (@TAMUPolice) April 15, 2018
4/7-Public Intoxication (PA 74): PD sent to a report of person passed out on the ground with a yellow rental bike on top of him. When he came to he told PD the bike locked up and he fell after he pedaled a short distance.— Texas A&M Police (@TAMUPolice) April 15, 2018
3/24-Public Intoxication (University Dr.): Person was staggering down the sidewalk, then stopped and leaned against a tree. When asked if he knew where he was, he replied "Not exactly. I don't exactly where I'm at"— Texas A&M Police (@TAMUPolice) March 30, 2018
Besides attending to these sorts of calls, they also offer a lot of safety tips!
Lock. Take. Hide. when you ride https://t.co/VXW7FPIwfs via @TheBattOnline— Texas A&M Police (@TAMUPolice) April 2, 2018
Keep up the great work, TAMU police!
3/23-DWI (Nuclear Science Ctr. Rd): A driver was detected by radar for speeding over double the posted limit. Officer followed him to the dead end. When told he was stopped for his speed, he replied "yeah, I figured"— Texas A&M Police (@TAMUPolice) March 30, 2018
Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.
