Jimbo Fisher era at Texas A&M opens with Maroon & White Game

COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -
The Jimbo Fisher era of Texas A&M football kicked off as the White team claimed a 30-24 victory in the 2018 Maroon & White Game in front of a record crowd of 48,129 at Kyle Field on Saturday afternoon. The previous best crowd at the Texas A&M spring game was 45,212 in 2013.
Sophomore wide receiver Kendrick Rogers hauled in a four-yard touchdown from sophomore Kellen Mond with 39 seconds to play to break a 24-24 tie and secure the victory.
Statistical Leaders
Rushing
WHITE:
Kwame Etwi – 11 carries, 83 yards, 1 touchdowns, long rush of 55 yards
MAROON:
Jacob Kibodi – 9 carries, 45 yards, long rush of 14 yards
Passing
WHITE:
Kellen Mond – 19-of-26 attempts, 180 yards, 0 interceptions, 3 touchdowns
MAROON:
Nick Starkel – 26-of-42, 373 yards, 1 interception, 2 touchdowns
Receiving
WHITE:
Kendrick Rogers -- 8 catches for 90 yards, 1 touchdown, long catch of 32 yards
MAROON:
Jace Sternberger -- 8 catches for 147 yards, 2 touchdowns, long catch of 65 yards
Jhamon Ausbon -- 6 catches for 124 yards, 0 touchdowns, long catch of 58 yards
Tackles
WHITE:
Buddy Johnson -- 7 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss (-3)
MAROON:
Tyrel Dodson -- 7 tackles
The Legends Game presented by the Texas A&M Lettermen’s Association
At halftime the fans were treated to the Legends Game presented by the Texas A&M Lettermen’s Association, a flag football exhibition. The game featured some of the greatest names in Aggie football history like Texas A&M Athletic Hall of Famers Jacob Green, Quentin Coryatt, Dat Nguyen, Ray Mickens and Bucky Richardson and the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel as “all-time quarterback.” Coaches for the Legends Game were Nguyen and Mickens serving as head coaches. Richardson and Coryatt served as assistant coaches for Nguyen’s “Team Pickard” (honoring longtime Texas A&M athletic staffer Billy Pickard), while Terrence Murphy and Derrick Frazier helped coach Mickens’ “Team Crow” (honoring 1957 Heisman Trophy winner John David Crow).
Texas A&M Post-Spring Football Awards
Community Service Award
Keldrick Carper
Klyde Chriss
Tyrel Dodson
Kendall Bussey
Kemah Siverand
Top Academic Award
Dan Moore Jr.
Keldrick Carper
Keeath Magee
Erik McCoy
Braden Mann
Offensive Most Improved Player
Colton Prater
Defensive Most Improved Player
Micheal Clemons
Special Teams MVP
Braden Mann
Offensive MVP
Trayveon Williams
Defensive MVP
Justin Madubuike
Team MVP
Jace Sternberger