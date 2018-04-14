Jimbo Fisher era at Texas A&M opens with Maroon & White Game

The Jimbo Fisher era of Texas A&M football kicked off as the White team claimed a 30-24 victory in the 2018 Maroon & White Game in front of a record crowd of 48,129 at Kyle Field on Saturday afternoon. The previous best crowd at the Texas A&M spring game was 45,212 in 2013.

Sophomore wide receiver Kendrick Rogers hauled in a four-yard touchdown from sophomore Kellen Mond with 39 seconds to play to break a 24-24 tie and secure the victory.

Statistical Leaders

Rushing

WHITE:

Kwame Etwi – 11 carries, 83 yards, 1 touchdowns, long rush of 55 yards

MAROON:

Jacob Kibodi – 9 carries, 45 yards, long rush of 14 yards

Passing

WHITE:

Kellen Mond – 19-of-26 attempts, 180 yards, 0 interceptions, 3 touchdowns

MAROON:

Nick Starkel – 26-of-42, 373 yards, 1 interception, 2 touchdowns

Receiving

WHITE:

Kendrick Rogers -- 8 catches for 90 yards, 1 touchdown, long catch of 32 yards

MAROON:

Jace Sternberger -- 8 catches for 147 yards, 2 touchdowns, long catch of 65 yards

Jhamon Ausbon -- 6 catches for 124 yards, 0 touchdowns, long catch of 58 yards

Tackles

WHITE:

Buddy Johnson -- 7 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss (-3)

MAROON:

Tyrel Dodson -- 7 tackles

The Legends Game presented by the Texas A&M Lettermen’s Association

At halftime the fans were treated to the Legends Game presented by the Texas A&M Lettermen’s Association, a flag football exhibition. The game featured some of the greatest names in Aggie football history like Texas A&M Athletic Hall of Famers Jacob Green, Quentin Coryatt, Dat Nguyen, Ray Mickens and Bucky Richardson and the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel as “all-time quarterback.” Coaches for the Legends Game were Nguyen and Mickens serving as head coaches. Richardson and Coryatt served as assistant coaches for Nguyen’s “Team Pickard” (honoring longtime Texas A&M athletic staffer Billy Pickard), while Terrence Murphy and Derrick Frazier helped coach Mickens’ “Team Crow” (honoring 1957 Heisman Trophy winner John David Crow).

Texas A&M Post-Spring Football Awards

Community Service Award

Keldrick Carper

Klyde Chriss

Tyrel Dodson

Kendall Bussey

Kemah Siverand

Top Academic Award

Dan Moore Jr.

Keldrick Carper

Keeath Magee

Erik McCoy

Braden Mann

Offensive Most Improved Player

Colton Prater

Defensive Most Improved Player

Micheal Clemons

Special Teams MVP

Braden Mann

Offensive MVP

Trayveon Williams

Defensive MVP

Justin Madubuike

Team MVP

Jace Sternberger