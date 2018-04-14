Texas A&M Women's Tennis closes out regular season at Alabama

The Texas A&M women’s tennis team concludes the regular season at Alabama on Sunday at the Alabama Tennis Stadium. First serve is at 1 p.m.

“Alabama had a very good start to the season and has lost a lot of close matches to some good team as of late,” A&M head coach Mark Weaver said. “They have a good lineup, and we will need to be come out ready to play.”

The Aggies are 15-8 overall and tied with LSU for ninth place in the Southeastern Conference standings with a 5-7 mark in league play. Most recently, A&M fell at 20th-ranked Auburn, 4-2, on Friday.

Alabama, which will be celebrating Senior Day, is 14-14 overall and in 13th place in the conference standings with a 1-11 record after dropping a closely contested 4-3 decision against LSU on Friday.

Individually, A&M has one player listed in the ITA singles rankings and one pair ranked in doubles. Macarena Olivares is No. 93 in singles with a 26-10 overall mark, including 16-5 in dual matches at the No. 2 line after recording the highest ranked win of her A&M career with a straight-set victory over Auburn’s 47th-ranked Jaeda Daniel on Friday. Olivares leads A&M in SEC wins with a 6-4 record.

In doubles, Domenica Gonzalez and Eva Paalma are No. 65. The duo is 19-9 overall, including 10-6 in dual matches all at the No. 1 line, as well as 6-4 in SEC matches only.

The Tide is led by 104th-ranked Andie Daniell, who is 25-9 overall in singles after picking up her third win over a ranked opponent in Alabama’s 4-3 loss to LSU.

A&M owns a 6-4 lead in the series against Alabama since the teams first met in 1980. The Aggies are 4-1 against the Tide in SEC regular season matches, having won the last three matches not including a SEC Tournament victory in 2016.

The SEC Tournament is April 18-22 in Knoxville, Tennessee. The bracket will be announced Sunday evening.