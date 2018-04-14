Texas A&M Women's Tennis closes out regular season at Alabama - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Texas A&M Women's Tennis closes out regular season at Alabama

The Texas A&M women’s tennis team concludes the regular season at Alabama on Sunday at the Alabama Tennis Stadium. First serve is at 1 p.m.

“Alabama had a very good start to the season and has lost a lot of close matches to some good team as of late,” A&M head coach Mark Weaver said. “They have a good lineup, and we will need to be come out ready to play.”

The Aggies are 15-8 overall and tied with LSU for ninth place in the Southeastern Conference standings with a 5-7 mark in league play. Most recently, A&M fell at 20th-ranked Auburn, 4-2, on Friday.

Alabama, which will be celebrating Senior Day, is 14-14 overall and in 13th place in the conference standings with a 1-11 record after dropping a closely contested 4-3 decision against LSU on Friday.

Individually, A&M has one player listed in the ITA singles rankings and one pair ranked in doubles. Macarena Olivares is No. 93 in singles with a 26-10 overall mark, including 16-5 in dual matches at the No. 2 line after recording the highest ranked win of her A&M career with a straight-set victory over Auburn’s 47th-ranked Jaeda Daniel on Friday. Olivares leads A&M in SEC wins with a 6-4 record.

In doubles, Domenica Gonzalez and Eva Paalma are No. 65. The duo is 19-9 overall, including 10-6 in dual matches all at the No. 1 line, as well as 6-4 in SEC matches only.

The Tide is led by 104th-ranked Andie Daniell, who is 25-9 overall in singles after picking up her third win over a ranked opponent in Alabama’s 4-3 loss to LSU.

A&M owns a 6-4 lead in the series against Alabama since the teams first met in 1980. The Aggies are 4-1 against the Tide in SEC regular season matches, having won the last three matches not including a SEC Tournament victory in 2016.

The SEC Tournament is April 18-22 in Knoxville, Tennessee. The bracket will be announced Sunday evening.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Jimbo Fisher era at Texas A&M opens with Maroon & White Game

    Jimbo Fisher era at Texas A&M opens with Maroon & White Game

    Saturday, April 14 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-15 01:44:39 GMT
    The Jimbo Fisher era of Texas A&M football kicked off as the White team claimed a 30-24 victory in the 2018 Maroon & White Game in front of a record crowd of 48,129 at Kyle Field on Saturday afternoon. The previous best crowd at the Texas A&M spring game was 45,212 in 2013. Sophomore wide receiver Kendrick Rogers hauled in a four-yard touchdown from sophomore Kellen Mond with 39 seconds to play to break a 24-24 tie and secure the victory. Statistical Leaders Rushing WH...More >>
    The Jimbo Fisher era of Texas A&M football kicked off as the White team claimed a 30-24 victory in the 2018 Maroon & White Game in front of a record crowd of 48,129 at Kyle Field on Saturday afternoon. The previous best crowd at the Texas A&M spring game was 45,212 in 2013. Sophomore wide receiver Kendrick Rogers hauled in a four-yard touchdown from sophomore Kellen Mond with 39 seconds to play to break a 24-24 tie and secure the victory. Statistical Leaders Rushing WH...More >>

  • No. 5 Highlanders sweep Temple

    No. 5 Highlanders sweep Temple

    Saturday, April 14 2018 9:43 PM EDT2018-04-15 01:43:20 GMT
    The No. 5 McLennan Highlanders sealed a series victory over the Temple Leopards with a pair of wins this afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark. The Highlanders defeated the Leopards 4-1 in game one with Grant Miller getting the win on the mound and Nick Urbantke getting the save. McLennan got on the board with a run in the bottom of the third as Dylan Neuse doubled, moved to third on a ground out by Aidan Shepardson and scored on a single by Josh Breaux. The Highlanders added three ru...More >>
    The No. 5 McLennan Highlanders sealed a series victory over the Temple Leopards with a pair of wins this afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark. The Highlanders defeated the Leopards 4-1 in game one with Grant Miller getting the win on the mound and Nick Urbantke getting the save. McLennan got on the board with a run in the bottom of the third as Dylan Neuse doubled, moved to third on a ground out by Aidan Shepardson and scored on a single by Josh Breaux. The Highlanders added three ru...More >>

  • Highlassies, Lady Chaps split doubleheader

    Highlassies, Lady Chaps split doubleheader

    Saturday, April 14 2018 9:12 PM EDT2018-04-15 01:12:42 GMT
    Highlassies, Lady Chaps split doubleheader The No. 15 McLennan Highlassies and the Vernon Lady Chaparrals split a conference doubleheader on Family Fun Day at Bosque River Ballpark. The Highlassies run-ruled the Lady Chaps 8-0 in the opening game. Victoria Vasquez got the win in the circle, allowing just one hit in six innings with six strikeouts. McLennan scored two runs in the first. Olivia Lantigua walked and moved to second on an illegal pitch. Kaitlin Richards singled and Arian...More >>
    Highlassies, Lady Chaps split doubleheader The No. 15 McLennan Highlassies and the Vernon Lady Chaparrals split a conference doubleheader on Family Fun Day at Bosque River Ballpark. The Highlassies run-ruled the Lady Chaps 8-0 in the opening game. Victoria Vasquez got the win in the circle, allowing just one hit in six innings with six strikeouts. McLennan scored two runs in the first. Olivia Lantigua walked and moved to second on an illegal pitch. Kaitlin Richards singled and Arian...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly