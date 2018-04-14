Baylor Baseball Loses 7-2 at Memphis

Baylor baseball lost a 7-2 game to Memphis on Saturday afternoon at FedEx Park. The Bears (16-17) clung to an early 1-0 lead but the Tigers (12-24) rallied for a big fifth inning to even the series.

BU grabbed the lead in the second on an Andy Thomas leadoff single, Cole Haring two-out single and two-out RBI single by Josh Bissonette. However, the Bears had a runner on second or better in each of third, fourth and fifth innings and failed to take advantage.

The Tigers then flipped the game in the fifth, scoring four runs on five hits. Memphis added two more in the sixth and another in the seventh to put the game out of reach.

Baylor scratched a run back in the ninth on a Levi Gilcrease single but was unable to do more damage.

UM starter Jonathan Bowlan (1-5) earned the win, giving up a run on seven hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in 6.1 innings. BU starter Cody Bradford (3-4) took the loss, surrendering six runs on 10 hits and one walk with three strikeouts in 5.2 innings.