Inmate families and law enforcement share a meal

Abroad during a major military strike, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence plans to address Latin American leaders Saturday on President Donald Trump's decision to launch air strikes in Syria in response to a suspected...More >>
Israel says in response to the American-led strike in Syria that the Middle Eastern country's "murderous actions" put itself in danger.More >>
Bill Cosby's chief accuser is set to take the witness stand at his sexual assault retrial.More >>
A local church held a community barbecue today in hopes of bringing together the families of inmates and local law enforcement.More >>
Alaska officials say a man was injured north of Anchorage after a moose that he had just kicked stomped his foot in return.More >>
