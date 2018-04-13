Baylor baseball slugs past Memphis

Baylor baseball won a 12-8 decision against Memphis on Friday evening at FedEx Park. The Bears (16-16) used a season-high four home runs to topple the Tigers (11-24).

Davis Wendzel started the longball parade with a two-run shot in the first. Andy Thomas and Shea Langeliers followed with walks to set up a two-out single by Davion Downey for a three-run first frame.

After the Tigers countered with three runs in the second, BU’s offensive took over. Downey hit a sacrifice fly in the third and Cole Haring blasted a three-run homer. In the fourth, Nick Loftin hit a solo dinger and Thomas had an RBI double. Wendzel added another sac fly in the sixth for a 10-3 lead.

Memphis grabbed two runs back in the sixth, but Baylor responded with a Haring solo homer in the seventh.

The Tigers made things interesting in the eighth, scoring three runs, but Drew Robertson left two on to end the rally.

The Bears then tacked on another run in the ninth via a Josh Bissonette two-out single.

BU starter Hayden Kettler (4-3) earned the win, giving up five runs (three earned) on nine hits and three walks with four strikeouts in 5.2 innings. UM starter Riley Cabral (4-5) took the loss, allowing nine runs on nine hits and four walks with four strikeouts in 3.2 innings.