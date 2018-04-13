UMHB softball captures series over Louisiana College

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor softball team clinched the series over Louisiana College with a 9-1 win over the Wildcats Friday afternoon in Pineville.More >>
The Dallas Cowboys have released Dez Bryant, deciding salary cap relief with the star receiver's declining production outweighs the risk of him returning to All-Pro form with another team.More >>
No. 24 Baylor men’s tennis (17-6, 0-2 Big 12) picks up conference action with a home contest against 30th-ranked Texas Tech Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Hurd Tennis Center.More >>
The Texas A&M Equestrian team earned 12 All-SEC honors from seven riders, highlighted by Co-SEC Horsemanship Rider of the Year Avery Ellis, Co-Freshman Fences Rider of the Year Caroline Dance and Co-Freshman Horsemanship Rider of the Year Alex Albright, the conference office announced Friday.More >>
