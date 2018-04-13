Police asking public's assistance in locating vehicle burglary suspects

The Killeen Police Department said they are looking for two men who are suspected of burglarizing a vehicle.

Police received information of the vehicle burglary that happened on April 9.

The victim told police that her vehicle was burglarized and a wallet, containing numerous credit/debit cards.

The victim told officers that an unknown person had used her debit card without her permission.

Purchases were made at Walmart in Killeen and Temple.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division, Burglary Unit, obtained photos of these individuals and is asking anyone who can identify them, or may have information to contact Crime Stoppers at 526-TIPS (8477).

If your tip leads to the arrest of the suspect in this case you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

