Weather causes weekend shuffle for Baylor softball

Baylor softball and Oklahoma State have agreed to shifting to a three-game, two-day weekend series, starting with a doubleheader on Friday, announced Friday morning by the teams’ head coaches.

With high winds and dropping temperatures forecasted for the weekend, the teams opted to push into a Friday doubleheader, with game one starting as scheduled at 5 p.m. and game two to immediately follow.

The Saturday game will continue as scheduled, tentatively serving as the series finale at 4 p.m. The coaches will reevaluate the Saturday forecast following Friday’s game and decide whether to proceed as scheduled or postpone to Sunday.