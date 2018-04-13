Expert weighs in on last minute tax tips - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Expert weighs in on last minute tax tips

By Haley Seale, Producer
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -

For the April 13. edition of Central Texas Living Monica Quintero spoke with Stephanie Thiel about last minute tax tips.   

During the interview, she talked about Tax Day, April 17. She also gave some last minute tax tips and talked about filing for an extension if you need it.

