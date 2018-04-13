UMHB softball splits with Louisiana College

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor softball team split a doubleheader at Louisiana College Thursday afternoon in Pineville, falling 1-0 to the Wildcats before earning a 7-2 win.More >>
The Atlanta Dream selected Baylor women’s basketball senior Kristy Wallace with the 16th overall pick in the second round of the 2018 WNBA Draft Thursday night.More >>
Baylor baseball ends a season-long, seven-game road trip this weekend at Memphis. Games are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at FedEx Park.More >>
Seven McLennan Community College student-athletes, including four basketball players and three golfers, signed National Letters of Intent this afternoon in the Signing Ceremony at The Highlands.More >>
The No. 5 Texas A&M men’s tennis team takes on No. 7 Mississippi State for the 2018 SEC Championships Friday evening at the George P Mitchell Tennis Center.More >>
