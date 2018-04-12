Aggies look to close softball complex with series win

The No. 9 Texas A&M softball team plays its final three games at the Aggie Softball Complex, the home of Aggie Softball for the last 24 seasons, against No. 20 Kentucky beginning Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Opened in 1994, the Aggie Softball Complex has been home to the Aggies and has hosted seven NCAA Regionals and three NCAA Super Regionals.

Friday’s game can be seen on SEC Network Plus with Louie Belina (play-by-play) and Chris Southard (color) on the call. Saturday and Sunday’s contests can be seen on ESPN2 and the SEC Network, respectively, as Tiffany Greene (play-by-play) and Amanda Scarborough (color) call the action. Authenticated subscribers can access the streams through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs and other connected devices.

Louie Belina and Chris Southard bring the action to listeners for all three games on Willy 1550 AM in the Bryan-College Station area and online at www.12thMan.com/showcase.

Texas A&M is 34-9 (7-5 SEC) on the season and coming off a series win over then-No. 22 Mississippi State. The Aggies won the first game 3-1, before falling 4-3 in 10 innings in game two. In the rubber match, Texas A&M prevailed in eight innings, 4-1.

Sarah Hudek led the offense in Starkville with a .400 average with two doubles and three RBI. Keeli Milligan got on base five times and scored three runs as Tori Vidales added three hits, including a two-run homer in Sunday’s contest, her eighth of the season which ranks second on the team.

Trinity Harrington and Lexi Smith each recorded a win in the circle. On the weekend, Harrington (11-1) threw 10.2 innings, giving up just two runs with four strikeouts. Smith earned her sixth win (6-1) in Sunday’s contest after throwing 4.0 innings of one-hit relief with two strikeouts.

Riley Sartain leads the team with nine home runs, while Vidales has belted eight home runs and paces the team with 43 RBI.

In the circle, Samantha Show holds a 10-3 mark and a 2.12 ERA, while Maddie MacGrandle has added five wins.

Kentucky enters the weekend with a 25-11 (3-8 SEC) record and are currently on a five-game winning streak. The Wildcats are led by Katie Reed, who is batting .426 with five homers and 29 RBI, and Abbey Cheek, who tops the Wildcats in home runs with 10 and RBI at 37. Grace Baalman leads the pitching staff with a 10-3 record and 1.95 ERA, as Autumn Humes and Erin Rethlake have each recorded seven wins.