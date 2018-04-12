Police looking for three suspects accused of stealing $4,700 in - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police looking for three suspects accused of stealing $4,700 in purses from Dillards

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Waco Police Department Neighborhood Services Detectives/ Facebook) (Source: Waco Police Department Neighborhood Services Detectives/ Facebook)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

A local detective is trying to identify three suspects who are accused of stealing $4,700 in purses from Dillards. 

The video starts with close-ups and then a clip where they cut a cable that was attached to each purse then they fled.

Call Det. James at 750-3674 and mention case 18-5802 if you have any information about this robbery. 

 Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Pompeo vows to confront Russia, dodges Mueller questions

    Pompeo vows to confront Russia, dodges Mueller questions

    Thursday, April 12 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-04-12 04:26:03 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 5:18 PM EDT2018-04-12 21:18:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). In this April 9, 2018, photo, Secretary of State nominee Mike Pompeo leaves a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. Outgoing CIA Director Pompeo will tell senators weighing his confirmation as secretary of state that years of...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). In this April 9, 2018, photo, Secretary of State nominee Mike Pompeo leaves a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. Outgoing CIA Director Pompeo will tell senators weighing his confirmation as secretary of state that years of...

    Pompeo's chief goal Thursday is to convince senators that he intends to strengthen the State Department and re-establish its relevance as a major player in national security policy.

    More >>

    Pompeo's chief goal Thursday is to convince senators that he intends to strengthen the State Department and re-establish its relevance as a major player in national security policy.

    More >>

  • $30,000 rumor? Tabloid paid for, spiked, salacious Trump tip

    $30,000 rumor? Tabloid paid for, spiked, salacious Trump tip

    Thursday, April 12 2018 1:24 AM EDT2018-04-12 05:24:17 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 5:17 PM EDT2018-04-12 21:17:34 GMT
    Eight months before the company that owns the National Enquirer paid $150,000 to a former Playboy Playmate who claimed she'd had an affair with Donald Trump, the tabloid's parent made a $30,000 payment to = a former doorman at a Trump hotel. (Source: CNN)Eight months before the company that owns the National Enquirer paid $150,000 to a former Playboy Playmate who claimed she'd had an affair with Donald Trump, the tabloid's parent made a $30,000 payment to = a former doorman at a Trump hotel. (Source: CNN)

    The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.

    More >>

    The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.

    More >>

  • Workers' radiation exposure halts nuke plant demolition

    Workers' radiation exposure halts nuke plant demolition

    Sunday, April 8 2018 11:58 AM EDT2018-04-08 15:58:41 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 5:12 PM EDT2018-04-12 21:12:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios). This May 13, 2017, photo shows a portion of the Plutonium Finishing Plant on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash. Officials say dozens of workers demolishing the 1940s-era plutonium processing plant ther...(AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios). This May 13, 2017, photo shows a portion of the Plutonium Finishing Plant on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash. Officials say dozens of workers demolishing the 1940s-era plutonium processing plant ther...

    Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the...

    More >>

    Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the nation's nuclear arsenal.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly