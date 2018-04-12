High school student charged after 3 classmates overdose on LSD

An 18-year-old has been charged after three of her fellow classmates overdosed on LSD.

Hays County Sheriff's Office said in one week, three separate drug overdoses involving Dripping Springs High School students led them to make the arrest.

Alyssa Qualls was charged with delivery of a controlled substance to a child, a second-degree felony, and manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, a state jail felony.

No other details were released.

