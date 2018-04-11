Central Texas athletes pick schools in spring signing day

Below is a list of Central Texas athletes that signing to play in college on spring signing day. If you'd like someone added to the list please send their name, information, and a picture to mfleet@kxxv.com:

Destiny Sanchez, Axtell Softball, McLennan Community College

Keilee Burke, Belton Girls' Basketball, Hardin-Simmons

Mitchell Dunahoo, Belton Football, Texas State

Tannor Fischer, Belton Baseball, Temple College

Alina Holguin, Belton Softball, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical

Elicia Jackson, Belton Volleyball, McMurry University

Aaron Krueger, Belton Baseball, Temple College

Carson Bell, China Spring Baseball, Cisco Junior College

Bryce Girard, China Spring Cross Country, Tarleton State

Ty Herman, China Spring Baseball, Cisco Junior College

Micah Hunter, China Spring Tennis, Sterling College

Haley Vaughn, Crawford Volleyball, San Angelo State

Alesis Juntunen, Lorena Track & Field, Notre Dame

Christopher Beavers, Lorena Tennis, Hardin-Simmons

Riley Lambert, Midway Baseball, Navarro Junior College

Michael White, Robinson Basketball, Mount St. Vincent NYC

T.J. Rumfield, Temple Baseball, Texas Tech