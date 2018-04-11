Central Texas athletes pick schools in spring signing day

Below is a list of Central Texas athletes that signing to play in college on spring signing day. If you'd like someone added to the list please send their name, information, and a picture to mfleet@kxxv.com:More >>
Below is a list of Central Texas athletes that signing to play in college on spring signing day. If you'd like someone added to the list please send their name, information, and a picture to mfleet@kxxv.com:More >>
No. 16/17 Baylor softball (25-10, 3-3 Big 12) saw its five-game winning streak snapped in a 7-3 loss to McNeese (28-14, 10-5 Southland) on Wednesday afternoon at Getterman Stadium.More >>
No. 16/17 Baylor softball (25-10, 3-3 Big 12) saw its five-game winning streak snapped in a 7-3 loss to McNeese (28-14, 10-5 Southland) on Wednesday afternoon at Getterman Stadium.More >>
The No. 5 McLennan Highlanders and Temple Leopards split this afternoon’s conference doubleheader in Temple.More >>
The No. 5 McLennan Highlanders and Temple Leopards split this afternoon’s conference doubleheader in Temple.More >>
The McLennan Highlassies dropped both games of today’s doubleheader at Weatherford.More >>
The McLennan Highlassies dropped both games of today’s doubleheader at Weatherford.More >>
Baylor acrobatics & tumbling added five gifted student-athletes to its 2019 recruiting class on Wednesday.More >>
Baylor acrobatics & tumbling added five gifted student-athletes to its 2019 recruiting class on Wednesday.More >>