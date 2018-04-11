Baylor A&T adds five athletes on signing day

Baylor acrobatics & tumbling added five gifted student-athletes to its 2019 recruiting class on Wednesday. Fourth-year head coach Felecia Mulkey’s first three signing classes helped produce national championships in 2015, 2016 and 2017, and the hope is to continue the excellence that Mulkey has brought to the program so quickly.

The quintet joins the 10 signees from November’s early signing period to bring a wealth of talent to the 2019 roster. Among the five signees, two are from Pennsylvania and one each from Oklahoma, Missouri and Florida. Bios for each student-athlete are below.

HANNAH CHRISMAN | TOP/BASE | 5-2 | NORTH HUNTINGTON, PA | NORWIN HS

High School: Attended Norwin High School in North Huntington, Pennsylvania ... Member of NHS competitive cheer team and Hotcheer All-Stars ... Placed fourth at World Cheerleading Championships in 2012 ... Grand champion at JamFest Nationals in 2013 ... Finished top 10 in World Championships in 2014 and 2015 ... Named Cheerleader of the Year at NHS ... MVP for NHS cheer and Hotcheer All-Stars.

Personal: Daughter of John and Lori Chrisman ... National Honor Society member ... Intends to major in pre-med.

HANNAH COBIN | BASE | 5-3 | PIPERSVILLE, PA | CENTRAL BUCKS EAST HS

High School: Attended Central Bucks East High School in Doylestown, Pennsylvania ... Competed in competitive cheer ... Attended World Championships five times (2014-2018) ... Won Battle at the Boardwalk in 2018 ... Won at Worldwide Spirit Association in 2018 ... Won at Cheersport Oaks in 2016 ... Won Northeast NCA classic in 2017 ... Won All-Star challenge in 2018 ... Grand Champion at Encore Philly Competition in 2017.

Personal: Daughter of David and Valerie Cobin ... Honor Roll student ... Undecided on major.

TAWN GURNSEY | TOP | 5-1 | WINTER HAVEN, FL | ALL SAINTS ACADEMY

High School: Attended All Saints Academy in Winter Haven, Florida ... Two-time state champion gymnast ... Level 10 gymnast ... Eastern Nationals qualifier in 2013 ... State champion in beam and vault in 2017 ... Received third on floor at Florida State Championships in 2017.

Personal: Daughter of David and Christine Gurnsey ... Received American Citizenship Award ... National Honor Society member ... Intends to major in exercise physiology.

RACHEL JILLSON | TOP | 4-11 | MUSTANG, OK | MUSTANG HS

High School: Attended Mustang High School in Mustang, Oklahoma ... Level 10 gymnast at Bart Conner Gymnastics Academy ... 2015 level nine state floor champion ... Was fourth on floor at level nine Western Championships ... 2012 Nationals Judges Cup Qualifier ... Regional qualifier each year since 2013 ... National qualifier in 2015 ... 2018 Dynamo Classic champion ... 2018 Nadia Comaneci Invitational beam champion.

Personal: Daughter of Arthur and Michele Jillson ... National Honor Society member ... Intends to major in biochemistry.

MADDIE MCNAMEE | TOP/BASE | 5-4 | NIXA, MO | WHITMORE ONLINE HS

High School: Attended Whitmore Online High School ... Participated in artistic gymnastics for 16 years... Five-year level 10 gymnast ... Five-time regional qualifier ... Westerns qualifier ... 2016 Uneven bars state champion ... Attended Ozark Technical Community College before coming to Baylor.

Personal: Daughter of Patrick and Julie McNamee ... Graduated with honors in top five percent of class ... Intends to major in English.