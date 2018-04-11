Aggie freshman earns SEC honor

Fresh off his first collegiate victory, Texas A&M’s Walker Lee was named SEC Freshman Golfer of the Week on Wednesday.

Walker shared medalist honors with teammate Chandler Phillips during the 2018 Aggie Invitational, which featured a stacked field of six top-10 squads among the 14-team field.

Battling cool and wet conditions, Walker (68-70-73=211, -5) carded 10 birdies on the tournament’s initial day, opening with a personal best round of 68 before finishing 36 holes at six-under par with a four-shot lead over his closest competitor. He was able to hold onto the leaderboard’s top spot with a final round 73. In total at the event, Walker collected 12 birdies and 37 pars while playing just five holes over par.

As a team, Texas A&M finished in a tie for third at the Aggie Invitational, giving the team top-three showings in nine of 10 events this season with a school-record five tournament victories.

Walker has been impressive during his rookie campaign, maintaining a 72.76 scoring average with two top-10 showings and 12 scorecards of par or lower in 21 total rounds this season.

The Houston, Texas, native’s recognition marked the third weekly accolade for the Aggie men’s golf program this spring after Phillips garnered SEC Golfer of the Week honors on Feb. 21 and Dan Erickson captured the honor on Feb. 28.

The Texas A&M men’s golf team will take aim at a conference title in its next action, which will come at the 2018 SEC Championship at Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia.