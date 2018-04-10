MCC's Talton named NJCAA honorable mention All-America

McLennan Community College basketball standout Jashawn Talton has been named an NJCAA Honorable Mention All-American. Talton, a sophomore from Oklahoma City averaged 12.7 points per game and led the Highlanders with 6.5 rebounds per game. He was also second in the conference with a 58.6 field goal percentage and was named the North Texas Junior College Athletics Conference (NTJCAC) Player of the Year, a first-team all-conference selection and an NJCAA Region V All-Region selection. He will sign a letter of intent with Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Thursday to play for the Islanders in the fall.