REACH Therapeutic Riding Center celebrates 10 years of service to community

REACH Therapeutic Riding Center in McGregor is celebrating 10 years of service to our community.

REACH is hosting the 2018 Horses for Healing benefit at the barn from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on April 13. Kristin Bolfing-Volcik, the executive director of REACH, said their goal is to raise $125,000 at the event since it costs around $740 a day to keep the place running.

Its eight horses serve around 80 riders each week, helping them build their confidence while improving their health.

REACH offers a variety of programs for people of all ages who have different mental and physical disabilities.

They also partner with the VA to help our nation's heroes improve their mind, body and spirit.

Jesse Allen joined its Horses for Warriors program in the fall.

"REACH has changed my life entirely. I've done a complete 180 from where I was at. I'm happier, I'm more productive," Allen said.

Allen served in the Army for three years and is adjusting back to life as a civilian. During his time at REACH, he quickly fell in love with a horse named Kit. He said she helps him cope with his PTSD.

"Working with her, she'll let me know when my levels are too high and I'm too anxious, she'll actually calm me down by seeing it in her and her attitude," Allen said.

By his second visit to the barn, Allen knew he wanted to do more and quickly offered his time to become a volunteer.

"Oh man, we all love Jesse," Bolfing-Volcik said. "If you tell him to do anything, he is the first one to raise his hand and volunteer for it and that's what we need around here."

"Volunteering has actually been more helpful because I get to spend more time with the horses," Allen said. "The horses are very calming and relaxing and they're a good source of therapy."

Allen is now taking his involvement one step further. He's in the process of becoming a riding instructor so he can help other veterans in need.

"I've got something to do. I've got a purpose coming out here every day," Allen said. "I get things accomplished. I feel good about myself. I feel like I've helped others."

Tickets for the event are on sale now. There will be dinner, drinks, music and a live auction. To buy your ticket, click here.

You can also call 254-848-7888 or send an email to ride@reachtrc.org to learn more.

