Police investigate Killeen bank robbery - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police investigate Killeen bank robbery

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Police said this man is a suspect in a bank robbery that happened last week. (Source: Killeen police) Police said this man is a suspect in a bank robbery that happened last week. (Source: Killeen police)
(Source: Killeen police) (Source: Killeen police)
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

Police are investigating after a bank was robbed last week. 

Killeen police said it happened at the First National Bank located on the 4300 block of E. Central Texas Expressway at 9:43 a.m. Police said a man had entered the bank, walked up to a teller and passed a note with a demand. The man fled the area with an undisclosed amount of money in a white, four-door vehicle. 

The suspect was last seen wearing jeans, a dark long sleeve shirt, black shoes, glasses and a dark ball cap. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killeen police. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Zuckerberg discloses Facebook working with Russia probe

    Zuckerberg discloses Facebook working with Russia probe

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 12:21 AM EDT2018-04-10 04:21:00 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 8:47 PM EDT2018-04-11 00:47:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, to meet with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Zuckerberg will testify Tuesd...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, to meet with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Zuckerberg will testify Tuesd...

    After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.

    More >>

    After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.

    More >>

  • Is Facebook really changing? Or just trimming its data haul?

    Is Facebook really changing? Or just trimming its data haul?

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 2:30 AM EDT2018-04-10 06:30:15 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 8:47 PM EDT2018-04-11 00:47:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...

    It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.

    More >>

    It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.

    More >>

  • Trump threatens Syria strike, cancels summit travel

    Trump threatens Syria strike, cancels summit travel

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:39 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:39:18 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 8:18 PM EDT2018-04-11 00:18:10 GMT
    (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP). This image released early Sunday, April 8, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a child receiving oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack in the rebel-held town of ...(Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP). This image released early Sunday, April 8, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a child receiving oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack in the rebel-held town of ...

    The developments come as Trump has moved to dramatically scale back U.S. goals in Syria, pushing for a quick military withdrawal despite resistance from many of his national security advisers.

    More >>

    The developments come as Trump has moved to dramatically scale back U.S. goals in Syria, pushing for a quick military withdrawal despite resistance from many of his national security advisers.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly