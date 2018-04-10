Police investigate Killeen bank robbery

Police said this man is a suspect in a bank robbery that happened last week. (Source: Killeen police)

Police are investigating after a bank was robbed last week.

Killeen police said it happened at the First National Bank located on the 4300 block of E. Central Texas Expressway at 9:43 a.m. Police said a man had entered the bank, walked up to a teller and passed a note with a demand. The man fled the area with an undisclosed amount of money in a white, four-door vehicle.

The suspect was last seen wearing jeans, a dark long sleeve shirt, black shoes, glasses and a dark ball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killeen police.

