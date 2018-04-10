Baylor A&T Earns 14 on 2018 Academic All-Big 12 At-Large Team

Baylor acrobatics & tumbling had 14 student-athletes named to the 2018 Academic All-Big 12 At-Large Team, the league announced Tuesday.

The Bears have now had five straight years with at least 12 honorees and accounted for 14 of the league’s 52 total selections. Leading the way was junior Bailey Hollier, a first-teamer who was one of six with a 4.00 GPA.

BU’s other first team selections included senior Madison Aldis, senior Meredith Aldis, sophomore Alexsis Amrhein, sophomore Mary Berdis, junior Makenah Cotner, junior Ashley Echelberger, senior Molly Gibbons, junior Kati Horstmann, junior Gigi Mendoza and junior Allie Steele.

Baylor’s second team choices were senior Toni Bronisevsky, junior Ceara Gray and sophomore Elise Manning.

First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.

To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.

First Team (3.20 GPA or better)

Madison Aldis | Sr. | Journalism: New Media | Cypress, Texas

Meredith Aldis | Sr. | Sports, Sponsorship, and Sales | Cypress, Texas

Alexsis Amrhein | So. | Environmental Studies | Scottsburg, Ind.

Mary Berdis | So. | Health Science Studies: Pre-Med | Winter Haven, Fla.

Makenah Cotner | Jr. | Communication Sciences and Disorders | Katy, Texas

Ashley Echelberger | Jr. | Accounting | Georgetown, Texas

Molly Gibbons | Sr. | Health, Kinesiology, and Leisure Studies | High Point, S.C.

Bailey Hollier | Jr. | Psychology | Flower Mound, Texas

Kati Horstmann | Jr. | Management | Liberty Hill, Texas

Gigi Mendoza | Jr. | Special Education All Level | Seal Beach, Calif.

Allie Steele | Jr. | Accounting | Highlands Ranch, Colo.

Second Team (3.00-3.19 GPA)

Toni Bronisevsky | Sr. | Supply Chain Management | Pt. Pleasant Beach, N.J.

Ceara Gray | Jr. | Arabic and Middle Eastern Studies | Birmingham, Ala.

Elise Manning | So. | Psychology | Belton, Texas