Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for hit-and-run that killed - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for hit-and-run that killed 13-year-old

By Taylor Corbett, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Ronal Norwood (Source: Bell County Jail) Ronal Norwood (Source: Bell County Jail)
BELTON, TX (KXXV) -

A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after a local middle school student died in a hit-and-run in 2016.

District Attorney Henry Garza said that 61-year-old Ronal Norwood was found guilty of failing to stop and render aid. 

Ronal Norwood was arrested on Nov. 22, 2016, in connection with the death of 13-year-old Richard Snyder. He turned himself into Belton Police.

Snyder, who is from Belton, was riding his bike in the 2100 block of the Interstate 35 service road when a car hit him.

He later died at Scott and White Medical Center in Temple.

After a 2-day sentencing hearing, the judge said that Norwood will not become eligible for parole until the actual time served plus any good conduct time earned equals one-fourth of his sentence. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Not a rumor: Lindsey Buckingham, Fleetwood Mac part ways

    Not a rumor: Lindsey Buckingham, Fleetwood Mac part ways

    Monday, April 9 2018 6:42 PM EDT2018-04-09 22:42:22 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 1:24 PM EDT2018-04-10 17:24:29 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILe - In this Jan. 26, 2018 file photo, Fleetwood Mac band members, from left, Stevie Nicks, John McVie, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood appear at the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year...(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILe - In this Jan. 26, 2018 file photo, Fleetwood Mac band members, from left, Stevie Nicks, John McVie, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood appear at the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year...
    Fleetwood Mac has told Lindsey Buckingham to go his own way. The band said in a statement Monday that Buckingham is out of the band for its upcoming tour.More >>
    Fleetwood Mac has told Lindsey Buckingham to go his own way. The band said in a statement Monday that Buckingham is out of the band for its upcoming tour.More >>

  • "I am sorry": Zuckerberg faces congressional inquisition

    "I am sorry": Zuckerberg faces congressional inquisition

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 12:21 AM EDT2018-04-10 04:21:00 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 1:23 PM EDT2018-04-10 17:23:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, to meet with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Zuckerberg will testify Tuesd...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, to meet with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Zuckerberg will testify Tuesd...

    After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.

    More >>

    After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.

    More >>

  • Is Facebook really changing? Or just trimming its data haul?

    Is Facebook really changing? Or just trimming its data haul?

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 2:30 AM EDT2018-04-10 06:30:15 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 1:22 PM EDT2018-04-10 17:22:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...

    It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.

    More >>

    It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly