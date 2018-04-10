Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for hit-and-run that killed 13-year-old

A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after a local middle school student died in a hit-and-run in 2016.

District Attorney Henry Garza said that 61-year-old Ronal Norwood was found guilty of failing to stop and render aid.

Ronal Norwood was arrested on Nov. 22, 2016, in connection with the death of 13-year-old Richard Snyder. He turned himself into Belton Police.

Snyder, who is from Belton, was riding his bike in the 2100 block of the Interstate 35 service road when a car hit him.

He later died at Scott and White Medical Center in Temple.

After a 2-day sentencing hearing, the judge said that Norwood will not become eligible for parole until the actual time served plus any good conduct time earned equals one-fourth of his sentence.

