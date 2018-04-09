Texas A&M Women’s Basketball Celebrates Sweet 16 Appearance At Annual Banquet

Student-athletes, coaches, support staff and fans gathered Monday inside the Hall of Champions at Kyle Field to celebrate the 2017-18 women’s basketball season, which resulted in the Aggies’ seventh appearance in the NCAA Sweet 16. The Aggies’ senior class of Khaalia Hillsman, Jasmine Lumpkin and Lulu McKinney was honored at the event.

Anriel Howard (Atlanta, Ga.) earned both the team MVP award, and her third consecutive Miss Hustle award. The junior set both the Texas A&M single-season record with 439 rebounds, the ninth-most for an SEC player in history, and the Texas A&M career record with 1,002 rebounds, the first Texas A&M player with over 1,000 career rebounds. She averaged a double-double for the second straight season with 12.1 points and 12.2 rebounds per game.

Junior Danni Williams (Clovis, N.M.) earned the team’s prestigious Miss Aggie Award, which recognizes an outstanding member of the women’s basketball team for contributions both on and off the court. Williams led the SEC and ranked seventh nationally in minutes played, and set the Texas A&M single-season record with 71 3-pointers. She became the 30th Texas A&M player with 1,000 career points, averaging 14.2 points during the 2017-18 season.

Hillsman (Chicago, Ill.) and freshman Chennedy Carter (Mansfield, Texas) were both named Miss Offense. Hillsman earned Second Team All-SEC honors for the second straight season, averaging 14.4 points and 7.7 rebounds. She finished her career in Texas A&M’s top 10 for points, rebounds, blocks, field goals made, field goal percentage and double-doubles.

Carter earned the team’s Newcomer Award in addition to Miss Offense. Carter was the consensus National Freshman of the Year, earning AP and WBCA All-America honors. She set the Texas A&M single-season record with 22.7 points per game, which easily led all freshmen nationally. She garnered First Team All-SEC, NCAA Spokane Regional All-Tournament, and All-SEC Tournament honors, and memorably made the game-winning 3-pointer with 3.2 seconds to play against DePaul in the NCAA Second Round.

Lumpkin (Bolingbrook, Ill.) earned the team’s Miss Defense award and Most Improved award. Lumpkin averaged 8.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals during SEC play, all of which marked improvements from the 2017 SEC season, where she averaged 5.1 points and 3.4 rebounds. During the Aggies’ comeback win over DePaul in the NCAA Second Round, she had the rebound that led to Carter’s go-ahead shot, then stole the ball on DePaul’s ensuing in-bound play to clinch the victory.

Kayla Wells (Dallas, Texas) earned the team’s 6th Man Award, as the Aggies’ first player off the bench. She shot 47.8% from the field and 92.6% from the free throw line, making her last 19 free throws of the season. She matched a career-high with eight points in the Aggies’ second round victory over DePaul, averaging 5.0 points in the NCAA Tournament.

Jada Walton (Lithonia, Ga.) a sport management major, earned the team’s Academic Award. Walton earned her way into the rotation by the end of the season, and helped the Aggies erase a nine-point deficit against LSU in the SEC Quarterfinals, playing 14 minutes in the game.

The Noel Devin ’04 Season’s Greatest Fans Award was given to Mike Connor and his late wife, Diana.

2017-18 Texas A&M Women’s Basketball Awards

MVP – Anriel Howard

Miss Aggie – Danni Williams

Miss Offense – Chennedy Carter & Khaalia Hillsman

Miss Defense – Jasmine Lumpkin

Miss Hustle – Anriel Howard

Most Improved – Jasmine Lumpkin

Newcomer Award – Chennedy Carter

6th Man Award – Kayla Wells

Academic Award – Jada Walton

Noel Devin ’04 Season’s Greatest Fans – Mike & Diana Connor